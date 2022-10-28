p12-14-21GOOboxes2.jpg (copy)
Pat Randolph assembles boxes Dec. 13, 2021, for Hastings Goodfellows at Adams County Fairgrounds while volunteering with Sertoma.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Applications begin Tuesday for the Hastings Tribune’s annual Goodfellows program, which provides food and toys to area families for the holiday season.

Goodfellows applications will be accepted from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30. Applications may be mailed in or taken to the Hastings Tribune.

