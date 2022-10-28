Applications are available at the Hastings Tribune, 908 W. Second St., or online at www.hastingstribune.com/goodfellows.

DELIVERY PROCESS

People accepted by the Goodfellows program will have boxes of food and/or toys for children 12 or younger delivered to their homes on Saturday, Dec. 24, by 10 a.m. Recipients must be home to receive delivery.

Family members who may not be home at that time can pick up their boxes on Thursday, Dec. 16, or Friday, Dec. 17. Boxes can also be delivered to homes on those two days.