The Hastings Goodfellows program is teaming up with the Hastings Sodubsters for its annual Christmas in July celebration during Saturday night’s game at Duncan Field.
The Sodbusters will play the Fremont Moo starting at 7:05 p.m.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 10:48 am
In 2021, the Goodfellows program served 245 area households with boxes of food and toys to families in need just before Christmas.
Those attending the game can make a monetary donation for the program's 2022 holiday campaign, or bring a new, unused toy to place into a toy box at the game.
Goodfellows volunteers will be seated at a table near the entrance at Duncan Field for any toy or money donations.
In addition, the Goodfellows program encourages Sodbuster fans to get into the Christmas in July spirit by wearing something — such as a Santa hat — that suits the Christmas theme.
The Goodfellows program began in 1926 when Hastings Daily Tribune publisher Adam Breede and editor Harry Smith decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families.
As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved. Before long, the Goodfellows program became a Hastings Tribune tradition that continues today.
Merry Christmas in July, Sodbusters fans! Let’s play ball!
