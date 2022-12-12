Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy at times with a steady light rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy at times with a steady light rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 42F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.