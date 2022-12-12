p12-23-13GOOboxloading3.jpg

Dave Bruce carries a Goodfellows box from the Adams County Fairgrounds to a car so it can be delivered Saturday morning on Dec. 21, 2013

 Laura Beahm

The Hastings Tribune is seeking volunteers who can help deliver Goodfellows boxes to families during the morning on Christmas Eve.

The Goodfellows boxes will be ready for distribution at the Adams Country Fairgrounds from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. Volunteers will need to use their own vehicle and have a valid driver's license.

0
0
0
0
0