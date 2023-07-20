Thursday is National Chicken Finger Day, so you know what that means: Let's have AI tell us how to make some tasty chicken fingers.
When it comes to classic comfort food, chicken fingers reign supreme. Elevate this beloved dish to new heights with our gourmet twist, featuring succulent chicken strips coated in a delectable blend of herbs and spices. Paired with a trio of mouthwatering dipping sauces, this recipe is sure to impress both kids and adults alike. Prepare to savor the tantalizing flavors of our gourmet chicken fingers and dipping sauces that will leave your taste buds begging for more.
Gourmet Chicken Fingers Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to your preferred level of spiciness)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1. Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. In a shallow dish, mix the all-purpose flour, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper. This will be your seasoned flour mixture.
3. In a separate shallow dish, place the lightly beaten eggs.
4. In another shallow dish, combine the panko breadcrumbs and grated Parmesan cheese.
5. Dredge each chicken strip in the seasoned flour mixture, shaking off any excess. Next, dip it into the beaten eggs, ensuring it is fully coated. Finally, press the chicken strip into the panko-Parmesan mixture, ensuring an even coating.
6. Place the coated chicken strips on the prepared baking sheet, ensuring they are spaced apart. Lightly spray the chicken fingers with cooking spray to encourage browning.
7. Bake the chicken fingers in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or until they are golden and cooked through. Turn the chicken strips halfway through the cooking time for even browning.
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce (adjust to your preferred level of spiciness)
- 1 tablespoon sour cream
- 1 teaspoon white vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons molasses or honey
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions (for all sauces):
1. In separate small bowls, whisk together the ingredients for each sauce until well combined.
2. Serve the gourmet chicken fingers with the trio of dipping sauces on the side for a delightful culinary experience.
With our gourmet chicken fingers and delectable dipping sauces, your taste buds are in for a treat. The succulent, herb-infused chicken strips, paired with three tantalizing sauces, make for a flavorful delight that will elevate your dining experience. Perfect for family dinners or social gatherings, this gourmet twist on a classic favorite will become a go-to recipe for any occasion. Enjoy the delightful harmony of flavors and savor every scrumptious bite.
