"Government 101" will be the title of an informational program April 28 for the League of Women Voters of Hastings.
The program will explain the levels and branches of local, state and federal government as well as the uniqueness of Nebraska's unicameral legislature. It delves into the responsibilities of the various parts of government as well as the officeholders. How to vote, and the importance of voting, also will be covered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.