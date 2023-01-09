David M. Shribman

For days, the House dithered, debated, deferred, demurred and demonstrated what dysfunction means in a mature democracy that has been a model of stability and an inspiration to the world for centuries.

Two years after hoodlums brought the Capitol to a standstill, the country's elected officials did much the same thing — without injuring anybody or anything but their own public image and, ultimately, the country they were elected to serve.

