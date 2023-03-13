Bank Collapse Startups
Security guards let individuals enter the Silicon Valley Bank’s headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday. The federal government intervened Sunday to secure funds for depositors to withdraw from Silicon Valley Bank after the bank’s collapse. Dozens of individuals waited in line outside the bank to withdraw funds.

 Benjamin Fanjoy/AP

NEW YORK — Depositors withdrew savings and investors broadly sold off bank shares Monday as the federal government raced to reassure Americans that the banking system was secure after two bank failures fed fears that more financial institutions could fall.

President Joe Biden insisted that the system was safe after the second- and third-largest bank failures in the nation’s history happened in the span of 48 hours. In response to the crisis, regulators guaranteed all deposits at the two banks and created a program that effectively threw a lifeline to other banks to shield them from a run on deposits.

