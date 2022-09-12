SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hastings College linebacker Tyler Pawloski was named defensive player of the week by the Great Plains Athletic Conference for his performance in the Broncos' 45-20 win over Mount Marty in their home opener Saturday.
The senior from Pleasanton recorded eight tackles, 2 1/2 for loss, a pass breakup and an interception. Pawloski has 18 tackles on the year, including a sack for a Bronco defense that ranks second in the GPAC in the category with seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.