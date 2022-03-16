International prize-winning organist YunJung Lee will lead an evening of music, prayer and scripture at a dedication and worship celebration service 7 p.m. Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church, 1832 W. Ninth St.
Lee is a native of Busan, South Korea, and is pursuing a master’s degree in organ performance at Southern Methodist University in Texas after earning her performer’s diploma at SMU Meadows School of the Arts in 2018.
Her performance will showcase the church’s new organ purchased in fall 2021 with funds donated by Edna and Jerry Snitker.
Lee has won many awards in organ competitions. She got first prize in the inaugural Asia International Organ Competition of AGO Taiwan in July 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan, and won third prize in the Shanghai Conservatory of Music International Organ Competition in September 2017 in Shanghai, China. In 2016 she received second prize in the Hall Pipe Organ Competition in San Antonio, Texas, and first prize in the Arthur Poister Scholarship Competition in Syracuse, New York. In 2014 she received first prize in the Korean Association of Organists Organ Competition.
Her husband, the Rev. Seungli You, is associate pastor of First United Methodist Church in Kearney.
