HARVARD — After almost 80 years and 3,700 miles of separation, a fallen U.S. Navy sailor from Harvard was delivered home to his final resting place during a graveside ceremony at Harvard Cemetery Saturday morning.
The recently identified remains of Charles “Alan” Jones, who died at age 21, were relocated Saturday after being positively identified from one of 46 burial plots containing the remains of nearly 400 “Unknowns” killed on the USS Oklahoma battleship during the surprise attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Using anthropological and DNA evidence, more than 100 of the ship’s casualties have been identified since 2017 through a special joint project teaming the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
A full military burial including rifle volleys and taps was carried out before a public ceremony attended by more than 150 people, including four generations of Jones’ family members.
A serenade of bird songs pierced the solemn silence afforded out of respect for Jones by those in attendance during the ceremony. In the quietness of the moment, it wasn’t difficult to envision the red glare of rockets and bombs bursting in air during the attack, eight of which devastated the ship and its ill-fated crew.
Jones’ niece, Janice (Yost) Domeier of Hastings, and nephew, Robert “Bob” Stett of Harvard, are first-generation collateral descendants, though neither had yet been born at the time of his death.
Domeier accepted the casket flag on behalf of the family and later introduced family members to attendees at a reception in the Harvard Community Room.
“It was beautiful,” Domeier said following the graveside service. “I think we’re still a little stunned. We’re blessed that we get to bring him home where he belongs, with his family and the townspeople and everybody that has rallied around this.
“It’s just been awesome. He got the respect he needed, and he deserved it. He’s our family hero.”
Stett, whose middle name is Alan after his uncle, was visibly moved by the ceremony, which included an escort to the cemetery by Harvard police and fire personnel.
“The turnout was unbelievable,” Stett said. “We’re just glad he’s home with the rest of his family. Now he can rest in peace.”
Attendees lingered briefly at the cemetery to exchange greetings before moving to the reception at the community center.
Dallas Doupnik of Harvard was among village members to pay his respects at the service. Having served in the National Guard, he felt especially called to acknowledge the ultimate sacrifice made by a fellow service member.
“His coming home 60-70 years later is quite an achievement, even after life,” he said. “Hopefully he’ll be remembered here for a long time.”
Mari Hamburger is a 15-year member of VFW Auxiliary No. 5539 in Harvard. Both the Auxiliary and Post are named for Jones. Her father, Glenn Hamburger, served in Europe during World War II.
“We’re all family here,” she said. “His (Jones’) sisters, Faye and Frannie, were both members of our VFW Auxiliary. I commend the military for staying at it and bringing these guys home where they properly belong. We’re honored.”
Paul Sedersten is a relative of Stett’s through marriage. He said both the service and decorated headstone were honorable tributes to Jones.
“It was all very well done, very professional,” he said. “That was very special to the whole community that he was brought home.”
Navy Cmdr. Christopher Volnek, who served as officer in charge of the service, is executive officer at the Navy Operational Support Center at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha.
“It was a super great honor to be part of this,” he said. “I’d been coordinating with Janice for several months getting this set up and ready to go.
“Since he (Jones) is the namesake of the VFW here, I imagine it means as much to the entire community as it does to the family being able to put him to rest. A lot of people use the cliché that they’re willing to lay their life down for their country they love. Alan Jones got the chance to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.