People grieving the death of a loved one are invited to GriefShare’s “Surviving the Holidays."
No matter how long it’s been since the death, grief can make the holidays a painful time. The seminar features a video of grief experts talking of their experiences after their loved one’s death. Discussion will follow along with a free guidebook to assist with holiday planning.
The seminar will be offered Nov. 13 from 9-11:30 a.m. and again on Dec. 2 from 7-9 p.m. at The First St. Paul's Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center, Fourth Street and Lexington Avenue. Those attending should enter the west door.
The program is free to attend. Sponsors are First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home, and Thrivent Action Grant.
Surviving the Holidays is for those who have participated in a 13-week series of GriefShare or for those who would like to know more about GriefShare. For reservations call 402-469-0857 or 402-469-1236 or register online at www.griefshare.org.
The size of the group will be limited, and masks are optional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.