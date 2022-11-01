The GriefShare program will present “Surviving the Holidays” seminars Nov. 10 and Dec. 10 in the First St. Paul’s Youth Center, Fourth Street and Lexington Avenue.

The Nov. 10 session runs 6:30-9 p.m., and the Dec. 10 session runs 9-11:30 a.m. Participants should use the west door. Refreshments will be served.

