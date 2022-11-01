The GriefShare program will present “Surviving the Holidays” seminars Nov. 10 and Dec. 10 in the First St. Paul’s Youth Center, Fourth Street and Lexington Avenue.
The Nov. 10 session runs 6:30-9 p.m., and the Dec. 10 session runs 9-11:30 a.m. Participants should use the west door. Refreshments will be served.
Admission is free, but reservations are needed and can be called in to Belva at 402-469-1236 or Frank 402-469-0857 or submitted online at www.griefshare.org.
The GriefShare seminars are intended to be encouraging and to share ideas for how to experience the holidays and remember deceased loved ones. A video featuring grief experts will be followed with discussion and additional ideas. Each attendee will received a guide book with articles and devotions for the holiday season.
Previous GriefShare participants are invited along with people who would like to know more about the program.
Sponsors for the events are First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Thrivent Financial.
