Despite losing standout David Katoa to an early season knee injury, Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) has managed to largely overcome that unexpected adversity and brings a 17-7 record into the Heartland Hoops Classic.
Katoa, a 6-foot-4 junior who was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 5 player in the state of Utah, is committed to the Utah Utes and also received scholarship offers from Southern Utah, UC Santa Barbara and Utah State. While Real Salt Lake Academy coach David Evans said there’s no doubt Katoa’s talents are missed on the court, he has been pleased with how the Griffins have responded.
“It took us a little while to figure out what to do without him, but now we’ve had some young guys step up that have kind of taken on David’s role,” Evans said. “The team has responded well. We’ve lost some games, but we’re getting better.
“That’s the whole thing about our program: We’re just trying to get better every year and playing in events like the Heartland Hoops Classic against top-level competition helps us achieve that goal.”
The Griffins will certainly be challenged Friday night as they face Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas) in a 7:45 p.m. contest at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena in opening-day action of the Heartland Hoops Classic. Bishop Walsh (Maryland) will play Chicago Prep Sports Academy (Illinois) in Friday’s first game at 6 p.m.
Admission to Friday’s doubleheader is $10. There will be no pre-sales or tickets.
JJ Mandaquit, a 6-2 sophomore guard, has helped Real Salt Lake pick up the slack after losing Katoa, averaging 16 points, 4.8 assists and three steals per game. A 15-year-old from Hawaii, Mandaquit was invited to play on the Team USA 16-and-under team and has scholarship offers from Stanford, Washington State, Hawaii and Portland.
Evans said Mandaquit is capable of playing both the point- and shooting-guard spots and is fun to watch.
“JJ is gritty and he’s tough. The best word I can use to describe JJ is that he is a warrior,” Evans said. “He is young and he doesn’t have a ton of experience with these kinds of games, but the fans will love him. They will love him because he fights and he battles and he makes shots and he can get to the rim and he makes people around him better.”
As usual, Sunrise Christian (14-6 and rated No. 4 in the MaxPreps National Top 10) counters with plenty of star-power of its own. Buffaloes’ seniors Layden Blocker (Arkansas), Miro Little (Baylor) and Scotty Middleton (Ohio State) have all signed with Power Five programs, while fellow senior Matas Buzelis is regarded by Rivals as a five-star prospect with 17 scholarship offers, but is planning to playing to play professionally in the NBA G-League next season.
Two members of the Sunrise Christian squad that competed last year in Grand Island have already established themselves with blueblood programs. Former Buffaloes Gradey Dick and Mark Mitchell are major contributors at Kansas and Duke, respectively, as freshmen.
“It has been a thrill to see their success, but that’s why we do it,” said Sunrise Christian coach Luke Barnwell, whose program is bidding for a third consecutive appearance in the GEICO Nationals in March. “It’s fun to see the kids develop, get better and achieve what they set out to.”
Bishop Walsh (7-17) hasn’t had quite the season coach Dan Prete anticipated, struggling against rugged competition, but brings a two-game winning streak into the Hoops Classic. The Spartans are led by 6-3 senior guard Mike Williams III, who is rated as a three-star Rivals prospect and received 20 scholarship offers before committing to LSU.
Chicago Prep Academy will be making its first Hoops Classic appearance, replacing Huntington Prep (West Virginia), which dropped out due to COVID-19 concerns. The Freeze features 6-7 forward Michael Jones, who had a 22-point, 22-rebound performance with five assists earlier this season for coach Travell Amicks.
On Saturday, the Hoops Classic moves to Grand Island’s Heartland Events Center with the first of seven games tipping off at 9:40 a.m. when Central City plays Freeman. General admission tickets cost $16 for the entire day with a limited number of courtside seats available by emailing heartlandhoopsclassicgi@gmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.