Despite losing standout David Katoa to an early season knee injury, Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) has managed to largely overcome that unexpected adversity and brings a 17-7 record into the Heartland Hoops Classic.

Katoa, a 6-foot-4 junior who was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 5 player in the state of Utah, is committed to the Utah Utes and also received scholarship offers from Southern Utah, UC Santa Barbara and Utah State. While Real Salt Lake Academy coach David Evans said there’s no doubt Katoa’s talents are missed on the court, he has been pleased with how the Griffins have responded.

