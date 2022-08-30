Grocery workers

A young woman works at the checkout in a supermarket.

 Courtesy of Green Shoot Media

As quarantines went into effect in response to a global pandemic, the definition of “front-line workers” began to quickly expand.

Most people traditionally thought the role belonged only to firefighters, police officers and hospital personnel, but it quickly became clear that others were also shouldering a huge level of responsibility and risk in service of the wider community.

