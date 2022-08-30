As quarantines went into effect in response to a global pandemic, the definition of “front-line workers” began to quickly expand.
Most people traditionally thought the role belonged only to firefighters, police officers and hospital personnel, but it quickly became clear that others were also shouldering a huge level of responsibility and risk in service of the wider community.
Grocery workers were the immediate beneficiary, as they were suddenly being celebrated for keeping stores open in such difficult times.
Once the lockdowns ended, however, we may have forgotten the effort, tenacity and bravery still involved with this often-overlooked job.
We expect store shelves to be stocked with just what we’re looking for, and for there to be plenty of choices.
A high-tech, previously smooth-running supply chain brought a seemingly endless bounty of goods, and they magically appeared at the local grocery store.
But there’s always been a small, usually unseen army of people doing the work to make that happen.
At the same time, we might have paid for it all without even acknowledging the cashier, or thoughtlessly driven away without acknowledging the stock boy’s help transferring our groceries into the car.
This passive relationship continued for years, until a coronavirus swept across the planet.
As governments responded to the looming health threats with quarantines, many people were able to switch to remote work and continue forward.
That wasn’t an option for grocery workers, whose vital job became making sure that our nations remained fed despite the risk of exposure to a virus that wasn’t yet widely understood.
They became everyday heroes in a process that also included fellow food supply-chain workers in processing, packaging trucking and delivery, among others.
More than 2 million people continued to go to work in American grocery stores, ignoring the obvious worries about face-to-face interactions with customers and co-workers in the close proximity of a supermarket.
STILL MAKING
A DIFFERENCE
The arrival of vaccines led to a broad reopening of the U.S. economy, and as people returned to work the risks associated with this profession seem to have been largely forgotten.
Yet grocery workers remain on the front lines, risking breakthrough infections because of constant exposure to possibly unvaccinated customers.
Some employees are suffering understandable psychological distress.
These seemingly simple jobs now require the same level of dedication in the face of illness that we associate with doctors and nurses, but with a much lower level of expressed appreciation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.