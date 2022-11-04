Heartwell Renewables groundbreaking

Heartwell Renewables, a joint venture between Cargill and The Love’s Family of Companies, marked the start of construction for its new renewable diesel processing facility in Hastings with a ceremonial ground-breaking on Thursday. Pictured from left to right: Hans Kabat, Cargill; Spencer Haines, Loves; Hastings Mayor Cory Stutte; Kris Benson, Nebraska Department of Economic Development; Cicely Warden, Nebraska Department of Agriculture; Nebraska Lt. Governor Mike Foley.

 Courtesy

Heartwell Renewables, a joint venture between Cargill and The Love’s Family of Companies, marked the start of construction for its new renewable diesel processing plant in Hastings with a ceremonial ground-breaking Thursday afternoon.

The new state-of-the-art facility is projected to have an annual production capacity of 80 million gallons of renewable diesel and will support the growing demand for green fuel products. The plant will be on the east edge of Hastings, just west of the Whelan Energy Center power plants.

