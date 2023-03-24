Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Buy Now

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her trial Friday in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs.

 Rick Bowmer/AP

PARK CITY, Utah — Gwyneth Paltrow insisted Friday on the witness stand that a 2016 ski collision at an upscale Utah ski resort wasn’t her fault, claiming it began when the man suing her ran into her from behind.

The actor-turned-lifestyle influencer testified that the crash shocked her — and the way the man’s skis veered between her two legs made her worry at first that she was being “violated,” she said.

0
0
0
0
0