Hastings Police Department Capts. Raelee Van Winkle (left) and Jason Haase, Sgt. Nathan Hanson and Chief Adam Story pose for photographs following a promotion ceremony for Haase and Hanson on Thursday afternoon, June 1.
Two members of the Hastings Police Department were honored Thursday on the occasion of their promotion in rank.
Sgt. Jason Haase was promoted to the rank of captain and Cpl. Nathan Hanson was promoted to sergeant in a small ceremony at police headquarters attended by family and friends, co-workers and city administration members.
