State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings lamented a failed effort to help rein in the federal government and fielded questions from the public during the return of Coffee with the Senator on Saturday at the Hastings Eagles Club.
Halloran explained that he brought his priority bill, Legislative Resolution 14, to the floor of the Legislature on Friday for debate to be pulled out of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. The eight-member committee was deadlocked on the measure.
He received 23 of the 25 votes needed to pull the resolution out of committee.
The resolution would have added Nebraska to a list of 15 states already calling for a convention of states as described in Article 5 of the U.S. Constitution, one of two ways to propose constitutional amendments. The article requires that at least two-thirds of the states, or 34, apply to Congress for such a convention to be called.
The other way to amend the Constitution is for Congress to put forth proposed amendments, which has been the only method used since the document was adopted. Whichever way an amendment is proposed, it must be ratified by 38 states to become law.
Halloran’s resolution seeks a convention limited to proposing amendments that “impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and for members of Congress.”
Halloran said supporters of the resolution are concerned about the size of the federal debt, the number of federal regulations and the lengthy careers of federal elected officials.
When asked about whether a limit on the federal debt would affect the amount of money that the state receives, Halloran explained that he doesn’t believe a balanced budget would be required as it is in Nebraska. He said the more likely option would be to limit the debt to a percentage of the country’s gross national product.
“We should not be obligating our future generation with debt,” he said. “It’s immoral.”
The resolution was one of 723 bills submitted to the Legislature this session. Of that total, 104 were prioritized, which means they will be resolved by the Legislature this session.
Halloran provided a list of information and the status on the 12 bills he proposed and those he co-sponsored before opening the forum up to questions.
When asked about the likelihood of medical marijuana becoming legal in Nebraska, Halloran said he expects some kind of initiative measure going to a vote of the people.
He was asked about the proposal of a National Heritage Area in Nebraska and Kansas, and he categorized it as a “land grab.”
Supporters say the NHA designation doesn’t affect anyone’s private property rights.
Halloran said he opposed proposed state education standards changes recently outlined by the Nebraska State Board of Education that include lessons on gender identity and gender stereotypes, with lessons starting as early as the first grade. He said it’s more appropriate for parents to educate their children about sex instead of it being in the classroom.
Nebraska Department of Education officials said the proposed standards were created by a team of educators from around the state, with advice from doctors, psychologists and other behavioral and mental health experts.
Coffee with the Senator is sponsored by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and the Adams County Farm Bureau Federation.
The next event is scheduled for 9-10 a.m. on June 5 at the Hastings Eagles Club, 107 N. Denver Ave.
