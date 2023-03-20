Absolutely none.
That’s the progress state Sen. Steve Halloran reported in his update on the last month of the Nebraska Legislature during Coffee with the Senator Saturday morning at the Eagles Club.
“It’s a disappointment to me and other senators,” he said. “We’re at a standstill.”
Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha has been filibustering every bill before the legislative body since late February to protest a bill that would ban gender identity affirmation procedures for those 18 and younger, named the Let Them Grow Act.
Of the 820 bills introduced in the 90-day session, no bills have passed and only 27 have advanced to the select file due to Cavanaugh’s filibustering.
Halloran said the Let Them Grow Act is a reasonable bill and he would like to see it move forward.
“We know the brain doesn’t fully mature until 25,” he said. “It’s giving them a little more time to grow up and have parents exert less pressure on them.”
Speaker of the Legislature Sen. John Arch announced Thursday that Cavanaugh agreed to pause her filibustering if Arch agreed to push the Let Them Grow bill to the front of the queue with debate to start Tuesday.
Halloran said two senators who support the bill won’t be there for the debate and there is a tight vote count for the bill, so he believes it likely will fail.
He said the senators will be going to late nights soon. Normally, that’s done near the end of the session if lawmakers have fallen behind, but with just around 40 days left, time is running out.
Halloran provided an update on other bills asked about by the audience.
He said LB626, the so-called Heartbeat Bill, which would disallow abortion in most cases, has been amended to limit within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. He said the bill is unlikely to make its way to the floor.
There are bills dealing with Critical Race Theory being taught in schools and preventing biological males from participating in women’s sports, but Halloran said they aren’t going to see the light of day, either.
One bill that will make it to the floor will detail voter identification.
Halloran said that if there isn’t enough time to complete the bill in the regular session, a special session will need to be convened. There has been a challenge in connecting voter identification to the mail-in ballot process, but senators are working out those details.
“Voters voted in favor of voter ID, so we have to provide that,” he said. “We will have a bill, and it will require the identification of voters.”
LB177, which would allow students to use state funds to pay for private-school tuition, has moved to select file. Halloran said Nebraska is one of two states that don’t allow for school choice, but he believes it’s had success in other states.
“The academic results in public schools has improved,” he said. “It should be about what school is best for a particular child.”
Halloran was asked about the state’s stance on selling land near military bases to foreign entities, but there is no bill dealing with that at this time.
He said there was a bill previously introduced that would prohibit corporations from buying farmland, but it was ruled unconstitutional.
Halloran prefered to look at underlying cause for selling farmland.
“One of the biggest incentives to sell farmland is property taxes,” he said. “That’s what drives a lot of people to sell farm ground.”
To that end, he pitched a consumption tax that could replace Nebraska’s property taxes.
LB79 proposes the EPIC Option Consumption Tax Act, to eliminate property, income, corporate and inheritance taxes, and impose a consumption tax on all services and new goods at a rate below 8%. There would be no taxes on groceries, used vehicles or previously owned homes.
For more information, all bills introduced to the Nebraska Legislature are available online at www.nebraskalegslature.gov.
Coffee with the Senator is sponsored by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Adams-Webster County Farm Bureau.
