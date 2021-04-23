In many ways, the issue of homelessness isn’t so much about providing housing but addressing the needs that cause people to be homeless.
Paul Hamelink of Hastings, who serves on the Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness, spoke about homelessness as well as other housing concerns as part of a remote presentation on Friday for the Hastings League of Women Voters.
He said homelessness, affordable housing and economic development all tie in together.
Mental health is a top issue for people who struggle with homelessness, as is substance abuse.
“Typically when dealing with people who are homeless, there are numerous issues that need to be addressed but (the issues) do have answers and there is help available,” Hamelink said.
It is important to address underlying causes. Hamelink said having a system to do that has been effective.
“There is help available, but we need to connect them to that,” he said.
Rehabilitation programs are a critical piece of substance abuse.
“We’re finding things like veterans’ organizations, neighbors, church groups, all those kinds of things can be as critically important in the role of helping someone escape chronic homelessness as other pieces of addressing their needs,” he said.
Having temporary and transitional housing is important.
Teenage homelessness is an especially tough issue to solve.
“We don’t know where they are,” Hamelink said. “Why? Because they are couch surfers. They go from house to house, friend to friend, a relative here and there; landing wherever they can. They fly very much under the radar. It is difficult to address their concerns and issues when we can’t even locate them. That becomes a significant issue.”
Having adequate affordable housing also is important.
Hamelink has served as an instructor for the National Center for Housing Management since 2012.
Affordable housing initiatives started in the 1930s. The U.S. Department of Agriculture started programs to address the problem.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was established in 1965 by the Department of Housing and Urban Development Act. HUD started programs to provide loans and other funds.
The National Center for Housing Management was formed in 1972 to bring professionalism to the housing industry.
Hamelink said nationwide, affordable housing stock is at around 30% of the need.
“That’s a significant problem,” he said.
He said one of the most successful government agency housing programs, especially in Hastings, is the low-income housing tax credit administered by the Internal Revenue Service.
Selling those tax credits provides the funding for a project. In return for those tax credits, the project must provide rents for at least 15 years at a level set by a percentage of the median income within the area.
For Hastings, the area is Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
Hamelink said those tax credits are competitive. The tax credits are awarded based on a scoring system.
He said developers typically agree to remain in compliant with that affordable housing level for more than the 15 years required by the IRS.
In Hastings, the low-income housing tax credit mostly has been used for senior housing. However, the Brewery Lofts on the east end of downtown is multi-family.
“That building would’ve housed nothing but pigeons, probably, until it fell down had it not been for those kinds of assistance,” he said. “It provides very needed housing.”
Economic development also plays a part in housing.
A community needs jobs and employers, but employees also are needed — as are places for employees to live.
Hamelink said anything less than 5% vacancy isn’t healthy. He said Hastings now is below 2%.
“We’ve done some things as a community to address these issues,” he said. “North Park Commons is a wonderful example of how we can work as a community to provide housing.”
Housing is needed on all economic levels.
The Rural Workforce Housing Fund, Community Development Block Grants and tax increment financing are all tools to address housing, Hamelink said.
“I’m certainly hoping, and I’ll continue to advocate for our community, to continue to move forward to find ways to develop housing and make our housing providers sprinters not hurdlers — to make it easy for them,” he said.
