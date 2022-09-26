Media-11 Minutes
Personal belongings and debris litter the Route 91 Harvest festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas on Oct. 3, 2017, after a mass shooting Oct. 1. A new documentary, “11 Minutes,” is an inside account of the 2017 massacre at a country music concert in Las Vegas.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

NEW YORK — A pair of cowboy boots that Ashley Hoff never thought she would see again helped unlock a powerful story about the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The resulting film, "11 Minutes," is an inside account of the 2017 massacre at a country music festival in Las Vegas and, more importantly, about how it reverberated in the lives of those who were there. More than three hours long, the four-part documentary debuts Tuesday on the Paramount+ streaming service.

