HARVARD — St. Joseph Altar Society here will serve its annual soup supper Nov. 6.
Serving runs 5-7 p.m. in the parish hall at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A free-will offering will be received. A raffle and gift basket drawings also are planned.
To-go and delivery orders are available. Contact Shelly Chloupek, 402-762-5203.
