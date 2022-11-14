Colton Roberts of Harvard was named as one of eight finalists for 2022 homecoming royalty at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Roberts is a junior exercise science major with a pre-physical therapy emphasis.
Homecoming weekend at UNK was Oct. 29-30.
