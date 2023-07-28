HARVARD — A Harvard native who has spent his career in teaching and counseling will be in town Sunday to sign copies of his book on self-knowledge and introspection.
Robert Brehm is the author of “The Story Has a Secret: A Sequel,” which uses self-disclosure to equip readers in their pursuit of greater self-knowledge.
He will be at the Harvard Public Library on main street from 1-3 p.m. for the book-signing event. Those who attend will receive a complimentary copy.
Brehm’s book has been characterized as a “therapeutic autobiography,” using stories from his own life to illustrate concepts in psychology that could be helpful to readers. It appeared in the New York Times Book Review Jan. 29 as one of 30 books recommended for reading in 2023.
Breahm is a nationally certified counselor, state licensed mental health counsel and Washington state-licensed marriage and family therapist. His career spans 48 years of teaching and counseling.
Brehm received his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska and completed post-graduate studies in Adlerian Family Counseling at the University of Oregon. He continues to work as a writer, lecturer and stress management consultant and lives in Sarasota, Florida, with his wife, Merrily.
