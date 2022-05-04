HARVARD — Numerous students at Harvard Public School were named to honor rolls for the first semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

To qualify for the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, students must earn all “A” grades for the quarter. The Principal’s Honor Roll recognizes students who earned all “A” and “B” grades.

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Seniors: Kinzee Derr, Piper Porter, MacKenzie Wagner

Juniors: None

Sophomores: Taylor Braun, Randy Chrisman, Magdeline Fields, Cheyenne Gabriel, Austin Harms, Zahna Reutzel, Owen Smith

Freshmen: Odalis Hernandez Ochoa

Eighth-graders: Guadalupe Gabriel-Gomez, Cohen Reutzel

Seventh-graders: MayLeea Boyd, Haley Gimpel

Sixth-graders: Westen Niemoth

Principal’s Honor Roll

Seniors: None

Juniors: Alyssa Ferguson, Aimee Whetstine-Jones

Sophomores: Jasmine Gonzalez

Freshmen: Myles Ferguson, Kyle Knueven, Micaiah Niemoth

Eighth-graders: None

Seventh-graders: Zoe Smith, Claire Williamson

Sixth-graders: Kynleigh Johnson, Brexten Kobza, Rexx Meyer, Analy Rascon

