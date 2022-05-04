HARVARD — Numerous students at Harvard Public School were named to honor rolls for the third quarter of the 2021-22 academic year.

To qualify for the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, students must earn all “A” grades for the quarter. The Principal’s Honor Roll recognizes students who earned all “A” and “B” grades.

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Seniors: Kinzee Derr, Piper Porter, MacKenzie Wagner

Juniors: Maizie Boyd, Alyssa Ferguson, Rubi Hernandez Ochoa

Sophomores: Taylor Braun, Randy Chrisman, Magdeline Fields, Cheyenne Gabriel, Jasmine Gonzalez, Austin Harms, Zahna Reutzel, Owen Smith

Freshmen: Micaiah Niemoth

Eighth-graders: Hannah Harms, Cohen Reutzel

Seventh-graders: MayLeea Boyd, Haley Gimpel

Sixth-graders: Westen Niemoth

Principal’s Honor Roll

Seniors: Dayana Gonzalez-Reazola

Juniors: Sheila Alvarez Guevara, Mario Chacon, Maria Perez, Aimee Whetstine-Jones

Sophomores: Harmony Rozmiarek

Freshmen: Myles Ferguson, Odalis Hernandez Ochoa

Eighth-graders: Guadalupe Gabriel-Gomez

Seventh-graders: Dawson Krueger-Morse, Zoe Smith, Claire Williamson

Sixth-graders: Sergio Gonzalez Reazola, Brexten Kobza, Rexx Meyer

