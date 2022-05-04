HARVARD — Numerous students at Harvard Public School were named to honor rolls for the third quarter of the 2021-22 academic year.
To qualify for the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, students must earn all “A” grades for the quarter. The Principal’s Honor Roll recognizes students who earned all “A” and “B” grades.
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Seniors: Kinzee Derr, Piper Porter, MacKenzie Wagner
Juniors: Maizie Boyd, Alyssa Ferguson, Rubi Hernandez Ochoa
Sophomores: Taylor Braun, Randy Chrisman, Magdeline Fields, Cheyenne Gabriel, Jasmine Gonzalez, Austin Harms, Zahna Reutzel, Owen Smith
Freshmen: Micaiah Niemoth
Eighth-graders: Hannah Harms, Cohen Reutzel
Seventh-graders: MayLeea Boyd, Haley Gimpel
Sixth-graders: Westen Niemoth
Principal’s Honor Roll
Seniors: Dayana Gonzalez-Reazola
Juniors: Sheila Alvarez Guevara, Mario Chacon, Maria Perez, Aimee Whetstine-Jones
Sophomores: Harmony Rozmiarek
Freshmen: Myles Ferguson, Odalis Hernandez Ochoa
Eighth-graders: Guadalupe Gabriel-Gomez
Seventh-graders: Dawson Krueger-Morse, Zoe Smith, Claire Williamson
Sixth-graders: Sergio Gonzalez Reazola, Brexten Kobza, Rexx Meyer
