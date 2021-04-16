Keeping in step with state requirements, the city of Hastings recently adopted the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code.
Members of the Hastings City Council approved the adoption during their meeting on April 12.
City Building Inspector Mark Evans made a presentation on the update during the council meeting as well as the Hastings Planning Commission meeting on March 16.
Nebraska adopted the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code in 2019. The changes went into effect at the state level in July 2020.
Evans said the state has asked cities to start implementing the changes.
Training will be offered locally in spring and summer through a partnership with the Nebraska Code Officials Association and the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance.
Prior to this recent update, the city and the state both followed the 2009 version of the code, skipping the 2012 and 2015 versions.
Citing figures from the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance, based on analysis from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Evans said the 2018 code represents more than a 27% improvement in efficiency over the 2009 code.
“Really, it’s time for us as a community, and a state, to move forward and implement these changes,” he said.
The 2018 code creates a residential energy code separate from the commercial energy code.
There are verification requirements to be implemented.
A few of the code requirements have been adjusted with what Evans referred to as community-friendly amendments. Evans said those amendments likely lower the energy efficiency improvements from 27% to 25%.
To allow amendments, the state requires the city to justify that savings from not doing additional work are greater than gains through energy efficiency.
He said Hastings picked up those amendments from the city of Lincoln and from what the rest of the Nebraska code officials chapters in general are adopting.
“Each community is probably going to tweak those a little bit,” he said. “We tried to amend those and make those as friendly to the community while still maintaining that integrity of the code to realize those energy savings.”
Evans has received a few telephone calls and emails from Hastings-area individuals on what to expect.
The code update will apply to new construction only.
He said if someone opens a wall and there’s no insulation, the city will ask those doing the work to “do the best you can given the circumstances you have in place.”
An addition would be required to comply with the updated code because that is new construction.
The changes wouldn’t affect an open permit process.
“It wouldn’t be fair to change the rules mid-construction on builders,” he said.
The city’s Development Services Department is working on communication and education opportunities for local builders about the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code.
Because adoption of the updated code was an ordinance, it required three readings to pass.
Council members voted 7-1 to suspend the rules and pass the second and final readings of the ordinance on April 12.
Councilman Butch Eley dissented, saying he wanted to give citizens and builders more opportunity to review the changes and comment on them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.