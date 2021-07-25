OMAHA — The Hastings Little League All-Stars defeated Kearney 9-1 on Sunday to capture the Nebraska Little League state championship, advancing to the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“The kids handled it really well. They came up with loose nerves and...they showed up looking for a good time like they do every day,” said Hastings head coach Dustin Rader. “It was a really solid game from start to finish. The boys were in it, the energy level was high, and there wasn’t a lot of down moments. They took advantage and capitalized. It was a lot of fun to be a part of.”
Hunter Nepple led Hastings on the mound, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing just two hits while striking out 11. He was also 3-for-3 from the plate and drove in three runs. Owen Ablott tallied two hits, including a double, and Jude Johnson drove in three runs and collected two hits.
“It’s been a fun ride. These guys are a great group of kids to be around. They love each other, they love the game, they’re good representatives of Hastings,” the coach said.
Rader said there were a lot of expectations for the team that would have taken the field last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed any chance of that. But, with a solid core from that same squad returning, Rader knew the team had the chance for a special season.
“We would have loved to have the opportunity last year, and we had a few kids that unfortunately didn’t get an opportunity to do it because of age. But we still had a great group of kids and a great group of parents that wanted to still try for it...They really have to have a big heart for the game and play for the right reasons and have fun doing it.
“When baseball is fun, good things happen. That’s kind of our motto this year.”
Hastings will compete in the Midwest Regional on Aug. 7. The top two teams of the regional tournament will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which airs on ESPN.
