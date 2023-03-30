Dora Hagge, an 81-year-old Hastings resident, prides herself on her artistic abilities. This watercolor artist has been transforming canvases into beautiful artistic pieces for quite some time now, centering on themes from Christianity.

Hagge has been honored with multiple recognitions throughout her artistic career. Various professional art leagues have signed her as a member so that she can use their initials on her artwork. These include the American Artist Professional League (AAPL) in New York City as well as the Knickerbocker Artists of New York.

