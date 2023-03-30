Dora Hagge, an 81-year-old Hastings resident, prides herself on her artistic abilities. This watercolor artist has been transforming canvases into beautiful artistic pieces for quite some time now, centering on themes from Christianity.
Hagge has been honored with multiple recognitions throughout her artistic career. Various professional art leagues have signed her as a member so that she can use their initials on her artwork. These include the American Artist Professional League (AAPL) in New York City as well as the Knickerbocker Artists of New York.
Her pieces also have received juried exhibitions through several art societies such as Allied Artists of America, and some of her paintings have had their exhibitions held at the prestigious Salmagundi Club Galleries in New York City.
These achievements allow other artists to see Hagge’s credentials, and they give her art a stamp of prestige she always has been proud to hold.
Hagge has resided in Hastings since 1988, where she currently creates her pieces in her at home studio and teaches watercolor workshops open for the community. She says Hastings has a very important place in her heart.
“Hastings is where I found Jesus as my savior, so it’s very dear to me,” she said.
Hastings has been a profound piece of Hagge’s artistic story, though her abilities can be traced back to 1972 when she first picked up her brush and took it to a canvas.
“I loved drawing as a kid,” she says, “but I didn’t know what to do with a brush.”
In her journey as an artist, that narrative seemed to change. Hagge took watercolor classes in Columbus where she says she learned how to paint. It was in this talent that she says the Lord opened a door for her.
“It was like puzzle pieces all clicking together”, she says. “The Lord was telling me, ‘You had purpose all along.’”
Painting has proven to be a passion throughout Hagge’s adult life. She says it was personal to her, a form of expression that she could use to impact others and herself.
“I didn’t want to just be Mrs. Hagge or Mom,” she said. “I wanted something personal.”
The moment that she decided to paint in light of her faith was in Hastings’ First Presbyterian Church. She attended a meeting, and all the participants split up throughout the church to have some one-on-one time with God. She says that it was in this moment that God spoke to her, and the rest is history.
The paintings she has done since that time have been primarily focused on a religious perspective of Christianity.
“I learned that I could step out on him and he wouldn’t drop me,” Hagge said of her relationship with God.
Throughout the years, Hagge’s artistic ability has progressed. She says that she has become more expressive in her color choices as well as how she portrays light in her paintings.
The light has become a big focus in her paintings. She says that she has learned to paint in a way that portrays light as coming out of an object as opposed to the light shining on an object. This has opened up a whole new path of potential in her abilities.

Hagge’s ability to create a visual representation of her faith has given her life purpose, she says.
“It was like a passionate pursuit. There is a call on my life to paint for Jesus.”
Hagge says the reason she has been painting all these years and continues to do so is to make an impact on people. She wants her artwork to reach the hearts of the people in the community and beyond.
