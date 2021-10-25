Three artists who live in or have connections to Hastings will present a collaborative art show opening Nov. 11 at Wayne State College in Wayne.
The three friends — Chris Hochstetler, Jack Sandeen and Kristine Allphin, call themselves “Artists Unanchored.” Hochstetler works mainly with watercolors and pastels, whereas Sandeen focuses on printmaking and Allphin specializes in batik.
According to a news release concerning the exhibit, the trio began to work synergistically during the pandemic. Their goal was to explore the human purpose through art and discover art’s impact on empathy, discovery and compassion.
The mission statement of Artists Unanchored reads: “Our mission is to explore and share the challenges and joys of the collaborative creative process and share how it develops the emotional intelligence needed to fulfill our purpose as human beings.”
The opening is 6 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Nordstrand Visual Arts Center inside Conn Library on the WSC campus. An artist talk will precede the opening at 5:15 p.m. in Gardner Auditorium.
The exhibit, which will remain in place through noon on Jan. 13, 2022, will feature collaborative works as well as individual works.
Regular gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9-5 Friday and 3-7 Sunday. The gallery is closed on Saturdays.
Admission is free, and the gallery is open to the public.
