Going into Drew Danielson's second season as the Hastings head coach, the Tiger program is coming off a second straight season where it graduated a large senior class.
Going into Danielson's first year, HHS had lost all five starters and said goodbye to six seniors. Last year's squad consisted of seven seniors, which again leaves a big void going into this season. But with the return of two players with starting experience, the Tigers are excited to see what the new group of players can do this year.
"We had a great summer of basketball development where our kids played a lot of basketball," Danielson said. "We are looking to build on the momentum from the summer this winter. Our basketball culture is continuing to grow each day and we have great kids and families in our program right now. This year's team returns limited experience from last season, but have numerous underclassmen ready to play big minutes for us this year."
Brayden Schram — a 6-foot, 4-inch guard — earned himself a starting role during last season and showed the potential to put up points. In the Tigers' first game of last season, Schram came off the bench to score 10 points in the win. Schram's role changed a bit as the season progressed, but he ended the year averaging 1.9 points per game.
The only other player coming back for the Tigers with starting experience is Braydon Power, a sophomore that saw action in nine games. He averaged 2.9 points per game during that time while also hauling in nearly two rebounds per outing. Power's 6-4 frame will make him a valuable asset in the post.
Schram played 224 minutes last season, which was the eighth-most on the team. Power's 130 minutes make him the only other player to come back with more than 24 minutes of game-time experience. Trevor Campbell has the next-most at 23 minutes.
Campbell is a 5-10 junior guard. He is a player the Tigers will likely look to for production this season, alongside fellow junior Aaron Nonneman (6-0) and senior Connor Riley, who stands at 6-4. All three will be playing from the guard position.
The Tigers finished last season with a record of 9-12 after starting the year 8-4. Hastings will open the season Thursday with a road matchup against Seward. HHS will host its first home game on Friday against Crete.
Other notable matchups include a battle with Grand Island Central Catholic on Dec. 18, as part of the Hastings College Classic, with the game scheduled for 8 p.m. at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Tigers will also square off with crosstown rival Adams Central on Feb. 8, with that game also being played at Lynn Farrell Arena. HHS will be in the Class B, Subdistrict 7 tournament beginning Feb. 22, 2022. Lexington, McCook, and Northwest are also in the subdistrict.
Schedule
Dec — 2, at Seward; 3, vs. Crete; 11, vs. Alliance, at North Platte Community College; 17, vs. Kearney Catholic; 18, vs. GICC, at Hastings College; 21, at Elkhorn North; 28, at Scottsbluff holiday tournament
Jan — 8, at Lexington; 11, vs. Aurora; 14, at McCook; 20, vs. Beatrice; 22, at Columbus; 28, vs. Omaha Skutt Catholic
Feb — 1, vs. Northwest; 4, at North Platte; 5, at Platteview; 8, vs. Adams Central, at Hastings College; 10, at Waverly; 12, vs. Elkhorn; 17, at York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.