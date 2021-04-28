The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce has spent the last year helping members deal with challenges that arose from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
That sense of resiliency permeated the chamber’s annual meeting and awards Wednesday night. The theme of the night was “Takin’ Care of Business.”
Several of the award recipients represent health care or public health.
The chamber has responded so adroitly to the pandemic that although the annual meeting took place in person, all of the programming was recorded previously and shown Wednesday night as a 40-minute video, just in case the event had to take place remotely.
In giving an update for the year, chamber president Mikki Shafer said the chamber building addition was completed March 18, 2020.
“Several good things have happened out of this past year; and obviously since there were a lot of things the staff had to adapt and adjust to, I feel we have done a phenomenal job and I just want to thank everybody for all of their support they helped us out with this year,” she said.
Eric Kennedy, outgoing chairman of the chamber board of directors, spoke about the resilience of the Hastings area community.
“The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce has remained strong, compassionate, informative, adaptive, flexible, collaborate and engaged,” he said.
He thanked board members and chamber staff for their “tremendous leadership.”
“This chamber has heart and definitely has what it takes to work through challenging issues,” he said.
The chamber board also is blessed with great former board members, he said.
“Without the foundation of the past leaders, members, committees and an excellent staff, the chamber would not be in a position to help others in the way we are capable, in 2020,” he said.
He said the chamber’s response to the pandemic confirmed people in the Hastings area and the surrounding area have deep compassionate feelings for one another and we are willing to help out whenever needed.
“The chamber will always be here when you need us,” Kennedy said.
He introduced incoming board chairman Mark Funkey, who said the chamber board will be doing strategic planning to look at ways the chamber can support members. That includes surveying chamber membership to learn what they want from the chamber.
Several awards were highlighted in Wednesday night’s program.
The Nonprofit Business of the Year is Hastings Elks Lodge No. 159. The lodge has been in existence since 1889.
“We’ve had a storied history; five members from this lodge have made it as state presidents,” said John Folcik, lodge secretary. “The Elks are more than the golf course people know us for.”
The Elks are involved in causes benefiting residents, including an initiative using deer hides to make gloves for wheelchair-bound veterans.
The national office asked local chapters to identify where Elks could best help COVID-19 response within each community.
Lodge No. 159 has several initiatives. Its Christmas project has been going on since 1980, buying new clothes for children in need.
The Elks didn’t raise funds like they hoped for the 2020 event.
“But we pulled it off and we were able to serve these 90 children with new clothes,” said Exalted Ruler Julie Rothfuss.
She thanked the chamber and its members.
“Some of the stuff we accomplished, we wouldn’t be able to do it without their help,” Rothfuss said.
Providence Place of Hastings is the Business of the Year in the category for up to 25 employees.
Sales director Nicky Ockinga said the memory care facility has just 16 residences, which allows for a quiet atmosphere.
“Approach is everything when you work with memory care,” she said.
Providence Place decorates residences to have things that evoke memories of the past.
“They love to talk about their service to the country,” she said. “They love to talk about their farming.”
Providence Place’s core values are courage, excellence and leadership.
“Courage to do what’s right because people are worth fighting for and that’s what we do not only with our residents but with our staff,” Ockinga said. “We want leaders here. We want to make our community a better place now that we’re in it than it was before with the people that we educate that go on to do other things.”
When it comes to excellence, Ockinga said, Providence Place doesn’t just want to be good.
“We want to the best in this industry,” she said.
She said Providence Place has had no COVID-19 illnesses.
Chief Construction was the Business of the Year with 26 or more employees.
“We were able to get through the pandemic without any shutdowns in our office or any of our project sites,” said Roger Bullington, president of Chief Construction.
He said Pioneer Trail Lofts, a $10 million, 84-unit housing project in North Park Commons, has been a top project for Chief.
“The impact Chief Construction has had on the Hastings community can be seen throughout all the build sites we have done,” he said.
South Heartland District Health Department received the Max Award, which recognizes people and organizations who have made significant contributions to the chamber or community in recent months.
South Heartland Executive Director Michele Bever said the health department recognized there was a novel virus that was spreading in other parts of the world.
“We were ready,” she said. “We have plans in place. We have a whole chapter in our emergency response plan that’s related to pandemics, but never experienced something so extended and extensive and prolonged as this pandemic.”
The health department has assisted in varied roles such as facilitating testing and getting personal protective equipment out. The health department also helped coordinate and prepare organizations such as colleges with trips abroad.
Receiving the Max Award is a tremendous honor, she said.
“We’re typically working behind the scenes and don’t get much recognition,” Bever said. “People don’t always know what we do, but this is really exciting for people to know what public health is and to be noticed by the community.”
Leota Rolls, a longtime Mary Lanning administrator, received the Outstanding Community Service Award.
Laura Stutte, executive director of the Adams County YWCA, said Rolls has always been a big supporter of the YWCA with various involvements.
Ruth Koepke told a story from Dick Spady, who said Rolls helped him when they were both very young.
Koepke met Rolls when they were both students at Hastings College and Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital’s school of nursing, and later served on Mary Lanning’s Board of Trustees when Rolls was in hospital administration.
“It was an amazing opportunity for all of us to observe her tireless, behind-the-scenes work,” Koepke said. “An exceptional health care advocate, she led her cohorts throughout the dramatic and comprehensive accomplishments undertaken by Mary Lanning, which had enormous impact on health care advancements for the entire region and which continue today.”
Former Mary Lanning CEO Michael Kearney and his wife, Pam, also lauded Rolls.
“If you’re able to influence one person to do something good in their lifetime, then your life has been worthwhile,” Rolls said. “I think I have done that at least once in my lifetime.”
Municipal Supply Inc. received the Pioneer Spirit Award.
Hastings branch manager Ron Strobl said Municipal Supply handles anything having to do with underground water and sewers including hydrants and water meters.
The company services all cities in Nebraska and Iowa, most of Kansas and some of Colorado.
“It’s really exciting when you see the technology that’s going on in the industry as well as being able to put this stuff into hydrants and into valves so they can detect what’s going on in their systems at all times,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.