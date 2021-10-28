The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce will welcome attendees to the group’s annual Farmers & Ranchers Appreciation Barbecue Nov. 11 on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
The barbecue is one of the signature annual projects of the chamber’s Agribusiness Council.
A new feature of this year’s event will be an ag expo with vendor booths from 4-5:30 p.m. The catered meal will follow at 6, and the evening’s program will begin at 7.
The annual barbecue always includes presentation of the Aggie Award for service to agriculture and the community. This year’s award will be presented posthumously to Doug Nienhueser, a Hastings and Kenesaw area businessman who served on the Agribusiness Council for many years.
Nienhueser’s volunteer work with the council included serving as longtime chairman of the livestock premium auction at the Adams County Fair.
He died of cancer Dec. 31, 2020, at age 63.
Entertainment at this year’s barbecue will be of a patriotic nature since Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Featured entertainers are from the Hastings group Ministry in Motion.
Raffle tickets will be sold throughout the evening, and winners of donated prizes will be drawn at the end. All proceeds from raffle ticket sales go toward student scholarships.
Barbecue tickets are available from the chamber or sponsoring member businesses.
