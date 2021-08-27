Hastings College has begun the 2021-22 academic year with two new senior administrators as part of its leadership team following a realignment of responsibilities.
Annette Vargas holds the new title of HC vice president for student access, enrollment and performance.
Jonas Prida is the college’s vice president for academic and student affairs.
Vargas has been with Hastings College since 2012 and served previously as the associate dean of arts and humanities, director of advising and associate professor of theatre. She began her new position in July.
Prida is new to campus, having previously served as associate provost for academic innovation and excellence at Point Park University in Pittsburgh since 2017. He began work in Hastings Aug. 6.
Vargas’ newly designed position replaces that of vice president for enrollment and student experience. She will work with the admissions and student engagement teams and in other areas.
Prida’s position replaces that of vice president for academic affairs. He will work with all academic endeavors on campus, interacting with academic deans, faculty members and others.
In a news release announcing the hires, Rich Lloyd, HC executive president, said he was pleased to have Vargas and Prida on board.
“The purpose of reimagining these key roles on campus is to further integrate academic and student life conversations, goals and plans,” Lloyd said. “The search committees were very impressed by the candidates returned by our national search, and Annette and Jonas stood out among the group. I’m very excited to have them both at Hastings College, to help us continue advancing our mission of graduating outstanding students.”
Barbara Sunderman had held the former academic affairs post since August 2018, first on an interim basis and then in a permanent capacity, and had been a teacher education faculty member since 2007. She left HC in June and now serves as senior manager of college compliance, educator preparation, academic engagement with Western Governors University, an accredited, nonprofit online university based in Salt Lake City.
Susan Meeske had been executive vice president of enrollment and student experience. She began that role in April 2018 and previously had held other administrative roles at the college since 2011. She began work earlier this year as chief development officer at the Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation.
Both Sunderman and Meeske continue to reside in Hastings.
Prida holds bachelor’s degrees in English and philosophy from the University of Calgary in Canada and a master’s degree in English from the University of Maine. He earned his doctorate of philosophy from Tulane University in New Orleans, focusing his research on pre-Civil War popular culture and literature.
He served on the faculty of Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland, and then from 2013-16 as an associate professor of English at the College of St. Joseph in Rutland, Vermont. He served throughout 2016 as the college’s interim vice president for academic affairs.
Lloyd served as president of the College of St. Joseph from 2012-16.
Prida will be joined in Hastings by his wife Marshall, who is a fiction writer; two children; and three dogs, including a quarantine puppy.
Vargas holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of South Florida and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Penn State University, both in theatrical design. She earned her doctorate of philosophy in educational leadership and higher education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has worked professionally in theater, film, hospitality and special events.
Vargas lives in Hastings with her husband Brad, who works for the city of Hastings, and their son.
Classes began Aug. 18 at Hastings College, which revamped its academic program and calendar in fall 2019 to include block scheduling and international study opportunities for all students and provide an iPad and cover textbook costs for all students through their tuition.
Lloyd became executive president of Hastings College on Sept. 1, 2020. He also serves as president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln.
