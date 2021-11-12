Hastings College was awarded the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Affiliate Excellence Award in Lincoln Nov. 5.
The award recognizes excellence in plant collection diversity, maintenance practices and community engagement.
Hastings College is known for quality and innovation in its methods of educating students, and even the campus landscape has been developed as a teaching and learning tool for students and visitors.
In recent years, the college has undertaken plantings that expand tree diversity and canopy across the campus. Through efforts led by facilities manager Paul Dooley and emeritus professor Will Locke, an active volunteer, hundreds of trees and shrubs have been planted and labeled.
Other special features on campus are the bioretention gardens planted near the Morrison-Reeves Science Center. These gardens help capture and filter stormwater runoff and have a wide variety of native prairie plants, putting on a dynamic show of form, color and texture throughout the seasons. These diverse gardens are teeming with insects, birds and other wildlife and are an important pollen and nectar source for campus honeybees.
Hastings College students have been involved in all aspects of planning, planting and care of the landscape. The campus has been an accredited arboretum since 1997 and has influenced the development of other landscapes and parks in surrounding areas.
