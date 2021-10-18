A Hastings College graduate who has become well-known throughout much of Nebraska and northern Kansas over the past 22 years of his television news career was honored recently by his alma mater.
Seth Denney, a 1994 HC graduate and longtime NTV evening news anchor, was presented with the college’s 2021 Outstanding Alumni Award during the station’s 6 p.m. newscast Oct. 6.
The newscast was dedicated to Denney, who announced in late August he would be leaving NTV to focus on his Kearney-based business, Seth Denney Painting. Oct. 6 was his last day on the air.
Denney grew up in McCook. He earned a degree in communications from Hastings College, where he was active as a student on the college’s Response News station.
Over the years, he has participated in the HC Alumni Association’s Alumni Speakers Series and has welcomed interested students to the station for shadowing and internship opportunities.
He and his wife, Melissa, and their family live in Kearney.
According to a news release from Hastings College, Outstanding Alumni Awards are presented to alums who have made significant achievements in their professional or personal lives, made a significant contribution to society through personal leadership and service, and demonstrated leadership in support of the advancement or welfare of Hastings College.
“Seth has been a respected and trusted anchor, reporter and leader during his tenure at NTV,” said Matt Fong, associate vice president for alumni relations. “His career has led him to be one of the most recognizable alumni in the state and throughout the region. We all feel like Seth is a member of the family as he reports the news each night. The Outstanding Alumni Award is a fitting recognition for the incredible work that Seth has done at NTV.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.