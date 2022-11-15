The Nebraska Schools eSports Association (NSeSA) is hosting its fourth annual fall state high school tournament at Hastings College Nov. 18-19.

The competition will be held in the Hastings College Esports arena in the Gray Center. The competition is open to the public at no charge — and matches will be streamed on both the NSeSA (twitch.tv/nsesa) and Hastings College (twitch.tv/hastingscollege) Twitch channels. This is the first state tournament hosted by Hastings College Esports, which began its first full year of collegiate varsity competition this fall.

