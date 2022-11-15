The Nebraska Schools eSports Association (NSeSA) is hosting its fourth annual fall state high school tournament at Hastings College Nov. 18-19.
The competition will be held in the Hastings College Esports arena in the Gray Center. The competition is open to the public at no charge — and matches will be streamed on both the NSeSA (twitch.tv/nsesa) and Hastings College (twitch.tv/hastingscollege) Twitch channels. This is the first state tournament hosted by Hastings College Esports, which began its first full year of collegiate varsity competition this fall.
NSeSA’s state competition includes the top four teams for Valorant and Rocket League and top eight Smash Brothers Ultimate players in each of four divisions.
NSeSA has more than 70 schools from across Nebraska competing in various titles multiple times each year. Of those 70 schools, 39 are being represented at the state competition. Division 1 has nine schools, Division 2 has 10 schools, Division 3 has eight and Division 4 has 12 schools.
Divisions one and and two compete Friday, with Division 1 beginning at 9 a.m., and Division 2 beginning at 2:30 p.m. The schedule repeats Saturday with Division 3 beginning at 9 a.m. and Division 4 at 2:30 p.m. Awards follow each division. The full schedule can be found online.
NSeSA will have two more state tournaments this year — winter and spring seasons. Each season involves weekly matches with playoffs after.
Valorant is a five-person team game, Rocket League is a three-person team game and Smash Brothers Ultimate is a one-person game.
The schools that are competing at state this week from each division are as follows:
- Valorant: Omaha Westside, Gretna High School, South Sioux City, Lexington High School
- Rocket League: Omaha Westside, Grand Island Senior High, Lincoln East, South Sioux City
- Smash Brothers Ultimate: Lincoln East, Bellevue West, Creighton Prep, Gretna High School
- Valorant: Omaha Gross Catholic, Beatrice, Norris, Platteview
- Rocket League: Grand Island Northwest, Waverly, Norris, Seward
- Smash Brothers Ultimate: Omaha Skutt Catholic, McCook, Seward, Waverly
- Valorant: Syracuse, Amherst, David City, Louisville
- Rocket League: David City, Syracuse, Kearney Catholic
- Smash Brothers Ultimate: Ord, Stanton, Hershey, Louisville, David City, Kearney Catholic
- Valorant: Pender, Quest Forward Academy (Omaha), Scribner-Snyder, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
- Rocket League: Eustis-Farnam, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Franklin, Walthill
- Smash Brothers Ultimate: Franklin, Wynot, Elwood, Hay Springs, Alma, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
