Hastings College is inviting the public to take part in activities scheduled for next week in remembrance of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his American civil rights legacy.

On Monday, which is the Martin Luther King Jr., Day federal holiday, campus and community members will gather in the Hazelrigg Student Union on campus, 914 N. Elm Ave., to take part in an MLK Youth Rally livestream originating from the Nebraska Student Union at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The pre-rally runs 9:30-10 a.m., and the rally itself follows from 10-11.

