Hastings College is inviting the public to take part in activities scheduled for next week in remembrance of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his American civil rights legacy.
On Monday, which is the Martin Luther King Jr., Day federal holiday, campus and community members will gather in the Hazelrigg Student Union on campus, 914 N. Elm Ave., to take part in an MLK Youth Rally livestream originating from the Nebraska Student Union at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The pre-rally runs 9:30-10 a.m., and the rally itself follows from 10-11.
During the day Monday, Rich Lloyd, executive president of Hastings College, will share a video with the campus on “The State of Diversity at Hastings College,” including an update on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on campus. Additional events for students are planned for Monday afternoon.
On Wednesday, HC will welcome guest speaker Albert Maxey of Lincoln, who will make a presentation and answer questions beginning 7 p.m. in French Memorial Chapel, 800 Turner Ave.
Maxey was an officer with the Lincoln Police Department for 34 years, having been the second Black officer hired by the department. In 1964, he was assigned to spend the day with King while the civil rights leader was in Lincoln for a speech at the old Pershing Auditorium.
Maxey was a member of the Crispus Attucks High School basketball teams in Indianapolis, Indiana, that won back-to-back state championships in 1955 and 1956 and again reached the state final four in 1957. Crispus Attucks made history in 1955 as the first all-Black team to win a state championship in any sport anywhere in the United States.
Maxey moved to Lincoln to study and play basketball at UNL, twice winning All-Big Eight honors. He later served as director of basketball for the Cornhusker State Games. He was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992 and into the Nebraska Basketball Hall of Fame in 1995.
Maxey is known as a respected civic leader, husband and father. He also is an artist and will have selected pieces of his work available for viewing beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Scott Studio Theatre lobby. A reception for Maxey begins in the theater at 5:30 p.m.
