The Hastings College Jazz Festival April 3 will feature performances by several Nebraska high school groups and an evening concert by the Hastings College Jazz Ensemble and a guest soloist.
The festival is an opportunity for middle school and high school bands to study with guest clinicians and gain performance experience. Meanwhile, the Hastings community can experience the performances by the visiting students and by Hastings College musicians.
School performances begin 9 a.m. in French Memorial Chapel on the Hastings College campus, 800 Turner Ave. Each group will receive ratings and comments from clinicians.
Participating schools include Grand Island Northwest (9 a.m.), Lexington High School (10 a.m.), Lexington High School II (11 a.m.), Hastings High School (1 p.m.), Columbus High School (2 p.m.), and Norris High School (3 p.m.).
The evening concert will begin 7:30 p.m. in the chapel. Guest soloist will be Bob Krueger, a retired jazz educator and solo trumpeter with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra in Lincoln.
All performances are free and open to the public.
Clinicians for the day are Krueger; percussionist Jed Blodgett, assistant professor of music at Hastings College; and saxophonist Chris Stelling, adjust instructor and Jazz Ensemble director at HC.
