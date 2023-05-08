In celebration of outstanding student work throughout the academic year, Hastings College Music honored 14 students as part of its annual Music Honors Convocation May 2.
As part of the ceremony, students were recognized with various awards and scholarships, which are listed below.
Breanna Brennfoerder, Edgar: Sigma Alpha Iota Scholastic Award
Jake Darling, Omaha: Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band
Alana DeBellis, Hastings: Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band; Duane E. Johnson Outstanding Contributor in Music
Owen DeBoer, Bennington: Millard Cates Choral Music Award
Joseph Campbell, Columbus: Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Outstanding Sinfonian
Kendall Greene, Colorado Springs, Colorado: James King Outstanding Bandsman Award
Wyatt Kohles, Grand Island: Elmer Christensen Keyboard Award;Gordon L. and Mary Ohlsson Endowed Music Scholarship
Karl Ludwig, La Junta, Colorado: Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band
Morgan O’Neill, Cheyenne, Wyoming: Hastings College Outstanding Performer
Carter Pursley, Aurora: NAfME State Convention Collegiate Recital Participant
Erick Rodriguez, Grand Island: Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band
Hope Uhing, Malvern, Iowa: Sigma Alpha Iota Sword of Honor; Gordon L. and Mary Ohlsson Endowed Music Scholarship
Venn Wood, Lincoln:Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Freshman Scholarship
Ivey Zimmerman, Overton: Sigma Alpha Iota Sword of Honor; Hastings College Outstanding Senior in Music
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.