Ten royalty finalists from the junior class at Hastings College have been selected by the student body to compose the The 2021 homecoming court.
This is Homecoming Week at the college. The 2021 royalty will be announced Friday evening during the annual homecoming dinner attended by students, then recognized Saturday morning during the 70th annual Melody Round-Up Parade in downtown Hastings.
Court members are:
Kyleigh Boever of Bennington, an elementary education major. She is a member of the softball team and the Welcome Home Committee, volunteers for Food4Thought and is president of Chi Omega Psi.
Garrett Clasen of Casper, Wyoming, a physics major and member of the bowling and baseball teams. He is a head FYRE resident assistant, Student Association parliamentarian and recipient of the William R. Welton Physics Scholarship.
Hayley Homan of North Platte, a business administration and exercise science double major. She’s a member of the women’s basketball team and volunteers on campus.
Ryan Hunter of Aurora, a physics major and member of the tennis team. He is president of the intramural disc golf team, a member of Cru and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and is involved in Collegian TV (CTV). He also received the Dr. Harry R. James Physics Scholarship.
Madison Jagels of Omaha, a marketing and digital design and development double major. She’s a member of the cheer team, SAAC, Artist's Guild and Kappa Pi International Art Honors Society. She’s also been a CORE 100 facilitator, campus tour guide, a resident assistant and on the dean’s list, and designed the 2020 Art on Elm postcard.
Charly Lufkin of Fairbury, a sociology and theatre double major who is active in theatre. She also is student manager for the women’s wrestling team, a Babcock ARA and CORE 100 facilitator.
Tyler Pawloski of Pleasanton, a health systems major and a dean’s list student. He is a member of the football team and was elected to serve as one of the team’s captains.
Madelyn Redding of Hastings, a health systems and psychology double major. The dean’s list student is a member of the tennis team, Chi Omega Psi sorority, Tri-Beta National Biology Honors Society and Psi Chi International Honors Society.
Kiante Stuart of Nassau, The Bahamas, a communications studies, business administration and marketing triple major. The dean’s list student is a member of the forensics team, Lambda Pi Eta and the Hastings College Lecture Series student committee. She was also named the Alpha Chi Most Outstanding Sophomore, received the Alice and Jack Marvel Scholarship and was named Outstanding New Communicator.
Ashley Ward of Longmont, Colorado, a health systems major and member of the women’s soccer team, Tri-Beta and Food4Thought. The dean’s list student has been a tour guide, Bronco Village resident assistant and won first place for her disease infographic as part of a microbiology class.
