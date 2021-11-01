Climate change will be the focus of a day of discussions at Hastings College Wednesday, with presenters exploring a number of topics related to humans’ interaction with natural resources.
Considering everything from ceramic art to fungus research, the Hastings College Lecture Series Student Symposium will look at the climate issue in terms of social, environmental and political change.
Participants will hear from both in-person and virtual presenters at French Memorial Chapel, 800 N. Turner Ave., starting at 8:30 a.m. The presentations are free and open to the public. Masks are required.
Speakers for the day — several of whom have connections to Hastings College and Nebraska — include professionals in various disciplines. The program will be capped with a 7 p.m. panel discussion involving HC faculty and event attendees, in which the faculty will discuss how their work relates to climate change.
Faculty joining that discussion will include Robert Amyot, professor of political science; Misha Blizard, assistant professor of biology; Brian Corr, assistant professor of glass art; Dorothy Dean, assistant professor of religion; and Jesse Weiss, professor of sociology.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a complementary sustainability fair will be under way inside the Hazelrigg Student Union. Local businesses and others will be promoting environmentally conscious and community-friendly products and more.
Presenters for the day, along with the title of their lectures and their backgrounds, include:
8:30 a.m.: Emily Cloyd will speak on “How We Respond: Climate Change, Communities and Conversation.”
Cloyd is director of the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Center for Public Engagement. Her background is in plant biology and conservation biology. Through the years, she has worked for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Global Change Research Program and the Third National Climate Assessment.
9:30 a.m.: Jess Benjamin, a 2001 graduate of Hastings College, will speak on “Ceramic Climatology.”
Benjamin is director of the Lied Art Gallery at Creighton University in Omaha and is a working artist focused on large-scale ceramic sculpture.
She grew up in the Cozad area where she attended a two-room schoolhouse and says her imagination was trained “in the irrigation ditches of the 100th Meridian.” She said she now lives in the city and “has gained a balanced perspective on our nation’s water and drought issues.”
She has displayed her work at the Amarillo Museum of Art, Joslyn Art Museum, Museum of Nebraska Art and Great Plains Art Museum along other regional venues.
10:30 a.m.: Jamie Margolin will address “Being Happy and Healthy While Fighting the End of the World.”
Margolin is a 19-year-old Jewish Colombian-American organizer, activist, author, public speaker and filmmaker. She is co-founder of the international youth climate justice movement Zero Hour, which led youth climate marches in cities around the world in summer 2018. She also is author of book titled “Youth to Power: Your Voice and How to Use It.”
1 p.m.: Judi Brown will speak on “Using Human-Centered Design to Address Climate Change.”
Brown is co-founder at chief impact officer of CivicMakers, which brings applied innovation methodologies to social enterprises, nonprofits and government agencies. Her areas of expertise include applied human-centered design, service design, curriculum design, consensus building, project management, stakeholder engagement, impact evaluation and facilitation.
2 p.m.: Laurel Teal will present “Whiskey is for Drinking, but Water is for Fighting: an Intro to the west’s Most Finite Resource.”
Teal, a 2017 Hastings College graduate, was an Irish Fellow (2014), Ms. Bronco (2016) and voted a Who’s Who (2017) during her time on campus. She went on to receive a master’s degree in American history from Boston College and a Master of Public Administration degree in natural resource management from the University of Colorado at Denver. Her capstone, conducted on behalf of Denver Water, analyzes sediment mtigiation policy on the upper South Platte River in lieu of catastrophic wildfire.
Teal currently works for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Castlewood Canyon State Park and is working toward a commission as a permanent park ranger.
3 p.m.: Katy Ayres will address “Finding Excitement and Following It.”
Ayres, an alumnus of Central Community College-Columbus, is a nontraditional, first-generation bioengineering student at Washington State University. She gained media attention after fashioning an 8-foot canoe from the fibrous roots of Fungal Mycelium, a type of mushroom.
Her next project was to develop bee hotels from a native Nebraska fungus. The project placed more than 25 of the hotels for research purposes in summer 2021 with funding from a Nebraska Public Information and Education grant. The hotels will be collected and compared to traditional bee hotels placed in the same areas this winter.
Ayres’ aim with the project is to create habitat for solitary pollinating insects as well as to reduce waste streams through reuse.
