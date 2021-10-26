Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.