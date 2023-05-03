Hastings College Model UN team 2023

Students from Hastings College traveled to New York City in early April to participate in the National Model United Nations Conference, taking the part of Estonia.

The Hastings College Model United Nations Team traveled to New York City in early April to participate in the National Model UN Conference and found success there.

The Model UN team at Hastings College consists of 12 students: Savanah Ellis of Arapahoe; Victoria Caplinger of Effingham, Kansas; Mireia del Val Fernandez of Madrid, Spain; Emma Downing of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Turner Griffin of Grand Island; Betsy Miller of Arlington, Kansas; Kaelyn Pontes of Fort Collins, Colorado; Lindsey Pratt of Denver; Maggie Price of Bellevue; Kinser Rafert of Sutton; Alex Schmidt of Smith Center, Kansas; and Cody Wilson of Strasburg, Colorado. The team faculty adviser is Corey Stutte, visiting assistant professor of political science.

