The Hastings College Model United Nations Team traveled to New York City in early April to participate in the National Model UN Conference and found success there.
The Model UN team at Hastings College consists of 12 students: Savanah Ellis of Arapahoe; Victoria Caplinger of Effingham, Kansas; Mireia del Val Fernandez of Madrid, Spain; Emma Downing of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Turner Griffin of Grand Island; Betsy Miller of Arlington, Kansas; Kaelyn Pontes of Fort Collins, Colorado; Lindsey Pratt of Denver; Maggie Price of Bellevue; Kinser Rafert of Sutton; Alex Schmidt of Smith Center, Kansas; and Cody Wilson of Strasburg, Colorado. The team faculty adviser is Corey Stutte, visiting assistant professor of political science.
The Model UN team meets once a month on average. Ellis, a senior and president of the team, makes the agenda and runs the meetings. The group meets throughout the year to prepare for the upcoming NMUN conference.
This year’s process started in the fall semester when the students submitted their country priorities to the heads of the NMUN organization and ultimately were assigned to represent Estonia. Then the team drafted its position papers, addressing two issues within the country. Those essays were turned in by March 1, and from there the team got ready for its trip to New York City.
The National Model UN Conference that the team attended is no small event. In fact, this conference invited teams from all over the world where over 1,000 students attended, 105 delegations were present and half of those were from overseas.
“It more or less is the Super Bowl of Model UN,” Stutte said.
As the faculty is requested to stay out of the process, the conference is fully run by students.
“It allows students to have a simulation of how the United Nations works,” Stutte said.
The teams get to practice academic writing skills as they write up their position papers and have hands-on experiences with diplomacy.
Ellis reflected on her experiences with the Model UN team.
She said that when she started on the team, the pandemic killed the dream. By her second year the program was online, but the experience wasn’t what it could have been — which led into her third year where it all blossomed for her.
“A lot of the team saw me as a leader,” Ellis said.
As president she leads the team, sets up meetings and does all the administrative work. She participates in Model UN for more than just her responsibilities, however.
“I do it for the underclassmen so they get the same experiences I did,” she said
The Hastings College team found quite a bit of success upon participating in the National Model UN Conference this year. The team won Outstanding Position Paper for the International Atomic Energy Agency Committee, which means that out of all the position papers submitted by all 105 delegations Hastings College was given an outstanding score.
The team also was named an Honorable Mention Delegation.
“It shows the hard work put in by the team, and they did a good job on that,” Stutte said. “They showed a good sense of diplomacy and getting things passed.”
Ellis said going to the conference has a way of shifting a participant’s perspective.
“I had never been to a big city like New York, and you appreciate where you came from when you go, and you learn to appreciate that city, too,” she said.
With Hastings College being one of the smallest schools to attend the conference, the achievements awarded to the team is a point of pride.
It’s all “in the spirit of diplomacy and collaboration,” Ellis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.