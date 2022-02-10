Through the fall 2021 semester, the Hastings College forensics team competed in 18 tournaments through both asynchronous and synchronous formats.
Over the course of the semester, the team qualified 22 events to the American Forensics Association National Speech Tournament (AFA-NST), which will be at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in April.
Highlights for the fall included competing in-person for the first time since March 2020 at South Dakota State University’s Jackrabbit Joust in Brookings, South Dakota, and at Bradley University’s L.E. Norton in Peoria, Illinois, and qualifying every team member to the AFA-NST.
“It was wonderful to see students compete in person again. The team was excited to reconnect with old friends and to make a statement by taking home first place,” said Austin McDonald, interim director of forensics. “It is challenging for students to compete in both formats, as the preparation and competition are different between online and in-person, but we are proud of how our students have adjusted to the circumstances and have continued to qualify events for nationals.”
The team is looking forward to several tournaments in the spring semester, including its home tournament, the Bronco Bash; the Nebraska Intercollegiate Forensics Association State Tournament; and others.
Below are all events that had qualified for the AFA-NST by mid-January:
• Ally Banks, a sophomore from Shawnee, Kansas, qualified After Dinner Speaking, Poetry Interpretation, and Prose Interpretation.
• Betsy Miller, a first-year student from Arlington, Kansas, qualified Extemporaneous Speaking.
• Brooklyn Elwood, a sophomore from Sutherland, qualified After Dinner Speaking, Dramatic Interpretation, and Program Oral Interpretation.
• Mae Heater, a sophomore from Bennington, qualified Informative Speaking.
• Jacob Stulken, a sophomore from Doniphan, qualified Communication Analysis.
• Nikki deSeriere, a junior from Westminster, Colorado, qualified Duo Interpretation with senior Brendan Kachnowski, Impromptu Speaking, Program Oral Interpretation, and Prose Interpretation.
• Chloe Carson, a senior from Eagan, Minnesota, qualified Dramatic Interpretation and Prose Interpretation.
• Brendan Kachnowski, a senior from Rock Springs, Wyoming, qualified Dramatic Interpretation, Duo Interpretation with junior Nikki deSeriere, Poetry Interpretation, Program Oral Interpretation, and Prose Interpretation.
The Hastings College forensics team continues a long-running tradition of national competitive success, placing in the top 20 at the American Forensics Association National Speech Tournament (AFA-NST) for most of the past 20 years.
Hastings College placed ninth at AFA-NST 2021.
