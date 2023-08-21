Six individuals will celebrate their induction as the fourth class to join the Hastings College Fine Arts of Fame during a reception and ceremony in conjunction with the college’s homecoming activities Sept. 29 at Scott Studio Theatre, 806 N. Turner Ave.

Appetizers will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the ceremony to follow at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event may be purchased at hastings.edu/homecoming or by contacting the Hastings College alumni office at 402-461-7363 or alumni@hastings.edu.

Erica Christensen mug

Erica Christensen
Jason Levering mug

Jason Levering
Carla Hanzal mug

Carla Hanzal
Dave Stewart mug

Dave Stewart
Stan Johnson mug

Stan Johnson
Barbara Wheeler mug

Barbara Wheeler
0
0
0
0
0