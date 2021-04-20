Hastings High isn’t used to playing the amount of defense it has been this season.
The Tigers are used to being more on the attack, but injuries have prevented that from being a reality.
“That’s been kind of a shock for us,” said head coach Melissa Everson. “We’re still figuring out how to handle it and play our game.”
It doesn’t help that Hastings’ schedule has consisted of tough and battle-tested opponents, the most recent of which was Class A Columbus, which despite its 8-4 record after Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over the Tigers remains unranked.
The Discoverers (8-4) entered the day with their only losses to No. 1 Gretna and No. 2 Lincoln Southwest — both of which are undefeated — and Lincoln Southeast and North Platte, who were a combined 18-6.
“We’re playing really good teams, and sitting back on defense sometimes seems like the easy way, but it’s actually hurting us because we’re getting a lot of shots on us and not taking many,” Everson said.
In fact, on Tuesday the Tigers weren’t able to notch a single shot on the Columbus goal. Whereas the Discoverers peppered Hastings’ keeper Summer Parnell with 24 shots.
For the junior Parnell to yield only two goals impressed her head coach.
“Summer had a heck of a game with 22 saves,” Everson said. “I think that was super positive.”
Aside from a roughly four minute stint in the first half, Hastings’ defense held as firm as it could.
The Discoverers tallied their goals in the 33rd minute and 37th minute, just before the halftime horn, which was a downer for the Tigers.
Madison Jenny launched a 25-yard shot from the near side and sailed it over Parnell’s head for the initial Columbus goal. Then Alexis Haynes received a pass in the box with her back to the net before she pivoted to score off of Parnell’s hands on a dive to her left.
“They spent a majority of the first half on our half and we just couldn’t seem to get the ball out of our half,” Everson said. “I think the two goals were just an accumulation of that. We just had been playing so much defense that they finally finished them.”
Hastings hardly got the ball past the midline even in the second half. Everson adjusted her formation, moving McKinsey Long and Taylor Delaney from the backline to the front in an attempt to create more offense. But with six total injuries, including to some key players — some of which who are playing injured, Everson said the pieces just aren’t right yet.
“We’re going to continue to have to move some people around and change our mindset a little bit and take some pressure off of our backline,” she said.
With two regular season matches left, Everson hopes her team recuperates and can take some momentum into subdistricts.
“If we can get two more wins,” she said, “that would be a really good way to end the regular season.”
Boys: Columbus 6, Hastings 1
Columbus opened the game with three goals, one of which was scored in the first two minutes.
“I think it took the team a while to realize we were playing a game,” said HHS boys coach Chris Pedroza. “Giving up a goal early in the game like that obviously affects everything after that.”
The Discoverers (4-7) added another goal in the 12th minute on a misdirection that left Hastings’ net open. Then in the 36th minute on a shot from the right side that found the left corner of the net.
“The first half could have been better effort-wise,” Pedroza said. “I felt like those first two goals we lacked that explosiveness to react to the ball and put pressure on the player in front of the goal. We had to pay and that was the first half.”
But Hastings (1-9) answered back almost immediately after halftime when Brandon Solis his second goal of the year to cut the deficit to two.
“That was huge. At halftime we talked about fixing some of the things we noticed in the first half,” Pedroza said. “It worked to our advantage; we switched a couple of players up top. I just told them to take it 10 minutes at a time and let’s see if we can put one in in the first 10 minutes. I think we did it within three minutes into the second half.”
The Tigers will match up with a district opponent on Thursday when they travel to Northwest.
“Hopefully we come ready to play because I feel it’s a key game,” Pedroza said. “It’s going to be tough, but it’s very important to us.”
