GRAND ISLAND — Within eight minutes of allowing the match’s first goal, Hastings was in control against Northwest Thursday evening.
The Tigers and Vikings (7-6) played 45 scoreless minutes until Northwest’s Lucy Ghaifan — actually a student at Grand Island Central Catholic, which NW co-ops with for soccer — broke the ice on a turnaround goal from just inside the 18-yard box.
It didn’t take long, though, for Hastings, riding a four-game losing skid, to answer.
In the 52nd minute, Nizel Espinoza Nunez drove a corner toward the Northwest net. The ball caromed off of a Viking defender and sailed over the Northwest keeper into the goal for the equalizer.
A minute later, Esmeralda Guzman beat the Vikings’ backline but her shot attempt ricocheted off the right post. Luckily, Leah Krings was there to clean it up and give Hastings a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
By the 60th minute, the Tigers commanded the home team. Emma Consbruck’s free kick — thanks to a Northwest hand ball — was redirected by McKinsey Long for a 3-1 advantage.
“It was a bad eight minute stretch,” Northwest coach Jess Hermann said afterward.
“I told (our girls) this was a game we had to win to get a better seeding for subdistricts,” said Hastings coach Melissa Everson. “They knew that and once we got scored on I think it kind of woke them up.”
Hastings (5-7) was held scoreless for three games of the four in a row it lost. Over the last three the Tigers had been outscored 16-0. On Tuesday they were outshot 24-0.
“I just feel like we came out with a higher intensity after losing a few games,” said Long. “We just had more motivation to win more balls and work harder together.”
Long is one of a few players Everson has shifted around in formation. The junior, who was a keeper as a freshman, has played a majority of her minutes this season on the back line, but started as a forward on Thursday.
“I miss being a goalie a little bit, but I just do what coach asks of me,” Long said. “Basically I do whatever helps the team... Scoring goals is always fun, so I probably do prefer the front, but whatever helps the team I’ll do.”
Hastings’ style of play deeply contrasted that of the previous four games, as well. The Tigers were on the attack. Finally.
“I think it was helpful that we switched some people around,” Everson said. “Once we got one goal I think it was just an exhale of relief because it’s been a while since we’ve scored. That helped us get a few more.”
Boys: Northwest 5, Hastings 2
Northwest and Hastings were locked in a 2-2 tie after 40 minutes on Thursday night.
The second 40 were less kind to the Tigers (1-10), who allowed three unanswered goals and eventually fell 5-2 to the Vikings (8-3).
“The effort was there in the first 40 minutes,” said Hastings coach Chris Pedroza. “The kids competed well and it’s always hard to come back when you’re down. But they found it. We had a few chances and we were able to capitalize on two of those.
“Obviously, it’s not good to end up losing at the end, but I think the first half was where it needed to be. The second half I would have liked to have seen more from some players.”
Pedroza saw what he wanted in the opening stanza. The Tigers consistently pressured the Vikings.
After Northwest’s Parker Janky scored just two minutes into the contest, Hastings answered four minutes later with the foot of Brandon Solis. The Viking keeper vacated the net and the back line committed a costly turnover that left the net wide open for Solis to lob it in.
Northwest regained the lead with a pretty cross from the corner that found Peyton Atwood on the back side of the net and he finished.
But shortly after, Luis Hernandez took advantage of a 1-on-1 chance with the Northwest keeper to even the match.
“We were feeling it today,” Hernandez said. “That first half we connected good passes and our captain Solis gave me a good ball and we scored and tied it up.”
But when Northwest scored early in the second half, it changed the momentum and the Tigers didn’t respond well.
“I feel like we fell off after the third goal,” said senior Michael Lopez. “They’re a very physical team.”
Both Tiger teams host Columbus Scotus next Tuesday in the regular season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.