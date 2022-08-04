Thursday was an exciting morning on the sunny southwest corner of E Street and Chicago Avenue.
There, Nang Kham; his wife, Nuam Mang; and their three children joined members of the Hastings Area Habitat for Humanity board of directors in ceremonially breaking ground for the young family’s new home at 704 Chicago Ave.
The single-story house with full basement will provide about 1,200 square feet of useful living floor space, with three bedrooms on the main level and egress windows in the basement, making it suitable for additional bedroom. The house will have bathrooms on both levels.
The house will not have a garage, but a shed will be erected on the property to hold the family’s tools, lawn equipment and other stored items.
This will be the 26th home project for the Hastings Habitat group, which began to organize in 1991 and received its charter in 1992, said treasurer Neal Hoff, who has been involved with the group since those early days. One of the projects was rehabilitation of an existing house, but all the rest have been new construction.
By order of the international Habitat organization, the group had to suspend building projects from March 2020 until mid 2021 because of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
A family moved into the last house to be completed in January of this year. The next house to be built after the one being started now will be just next door to the west, fronting on E Street instead of Chicago Avenue.
Habitat helps families that do not qualify for a bank loan to get into a home of their own — almost always a new house built on a vacant lot.
“Usually we find the lot and buy it from the city at lower cost, which is wonderful, and then we build,” said Patty Kneale, a member of the Habitat board who is the chapter’s fundraising co-chair.
The group selects a family to work with before the project even begins. The family then invests hundreds of hours’ worth of “sweat equity” in the project, working with volunteers and contractors on all phases of construction.
By the time of closing on the sale of the completed house, the family has provided its down payment. The family then makes monthly mortgage payments to Habitat, including escrow for property taxes and insurance but at zero interest. Terms are up to 30 years.
Habitat is the ‘bank,’ so they pay us each month,” said Jan Bolliger, another longtime Habitat board member.
Rich Reimer, board president, has been heavily involved with Habitat since his retirement in the early 2000s. He said with much of the labor donated, the cost of building Nang Kham and Nuam Mang’s house should run $100,000 to $115,000.
Substantial increases in the price of materials have made the projects more expensive, Reimer said. But Habitat receives many in-kind donations from the professional contractors who get involved with specific aspects of the work.
In the past, Habitat projects also have received a helping hand from second-year construction students at Central Community College-Hastings, who appreciate the opportunity for more real-life, hands-on experience at a job site, Reimer said.
He said he feels good about how Habitat’s projects enhance Hastings by making homeowners of more residents than otherwise would be possible.
“I think it’s added a lot to the community, in that we get families in there and they have a decent place to live,” Reimer said.
Board members said it’s a joy getting to know families like Nang Kham and Nuam Mang’s and experience how much they appreciate the help to own their own homes.
“Every time we’ve had a family come in, it’s so exciting to watch them,” Kneale said. “Their faces light up, and we see how grateful they are.”
For Nang Kham and Nuam Mang, the construction timetable for their future home got a little ahead of the ceremonial timetable, as the basement was poured last week.
The couple and their children — son Zam Saang, age 5 ½; daughter Man Cing, 3 ½; and son Thang Lian 1 ½ — hope to be living in their new home sometime in the next six months to one year.
The family has been in Hastings for three years, relocating from Florida for Nang Kham’s job as sushi chef at Russ’s Market. Zam Saang will start kindergarten this month at Alcott Elementary School.
They look forward to having more room to live and grow than they do in the small apartment they rent currently. They also plan to enjoy living across the street from Carter Park and just one block from Lincoln Elementary.
While the adults don’t know their way around a construction site too well, they said they appreciate all the good-hearted community members who volunteer for Habitat and look forward to spending many hours working alongside them in the days ahead.
“We don’t have experience, but we can do it!” Nang Kham said with a laugh.
The Hastings Habitat group is governed by a 16-member board that provides expertise in construction, finance and education. Reimer said almost all the money donated to the local group remains in Hastings, but noted that donors wanting to give locally must make their checks out to Hastings Area Habitat for Humanity.
“Probably 95-99% of everything that’s donated locally stays locally,” he said.
Kneale said the group’s annual fundraising campaign lies ahead.
“We’ve been very, very blessed to have so many peope make donations to our organization,” said Kneale, who has been on the board for a decade. “This is an amazing thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.