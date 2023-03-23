For Hastings High School alumna Ellen Touchstone, making a recently completed documentary about her grandparents was all about finding out the secrets of her family’s story.
Touchstone graduated from Hastings High in 1982, spent time in France during college, and has worked everywhere from Atlanta with the 1996 Summer Olympic Games to Texas where she taught middle school French.
Things changed in 2011 when one of her dear friends and a fellow Hastings High alum had a real conversation with her.
“We were really good friends and she said, ‘I think you’re bored with your life. Why don’t you go and teach in China or something?’” Touchstone said in a Zoom call from her apartment in China.
That conversation started Touchstone down a path that would lead her to visit the places and learn the stories of her grandparents who died before she was even born.
“I moved to China at the age of 46 to the city where my grandparents met, fell in love, got married and started a family,” Touchstone said. “I figured this is the universe telling me when I got the job offer: ‘You need to go there. You need to finish something.’”
Touchstone’s grandparents, Cary Touchstone and Mabel Ellen Thomas, were missionaries in Suzhou, China, with the Methodist Episcopal Church of the South from 1917-22. Cary was a university administrator, and Mabel Ellen was the nursing superintendent at the hospital.
Touchstone has discovered much of their story, which she is now sharing in her documentary, “The Touchstones of China: Circle of Life.”
The documentary chronicles her grandparents’ experiences and shows the parallels to her own life. It is available to view with subtitles on Facebook.
Touchstone moved to Hastings with her family in 1974 and attended Zion Lutheran School, then Hastings High. Her father, Frank, was head of the psychology department at the Hastings Regional Center. Her mother, Dorothy, eventually became head of the social work department at Kearney State College, now the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Growing up in various cities across the United States, Touchstone knew bits and pieces of her grandparents’ story in China.
“Over the years I had seen some of the things, and always in our living room wherever we lived we always had the Chinese table, and it was a beautiful credenza table,” she said. “I used to play under it, pretend it was a cave and things like that. A couple times I took crayons and was marking on it as children do, and my father was like, ‘Ellen, you can’t do that. This table is very important to our family.’ ”
There were other mementoes and documents from her grandparents’ time in China that she took when she cleaned out her parents’ home after they died.
“I knew my grandfather had worked at Soochow University, and I knew my grandmother had worked at Soochow Hospital No. 1, which was the first affiliated hospital of Soochow University,” Touchstone said. “I didn’t know if they knew each other before they went to China. I didn’t know what they were doing before they left for China. I didn’t know very much at all. I started putting the puzzle pieces together after my dad passed away.”
Touchstone had never even been to Asia when she moved to China in August 2012, but she had secured a position teaching marketing at Xi’zn Jiaotong-Liverpool University, and she was ready to really dive into her family history. Her first call was to the Suzhou University Library. They found a couple photos of her grandfather in yearbooks from the time.
From there, she hired a graduate student to help her connect with an archivist from the municipal library where they found a photo of her grandfather as adviser to the camera club.
“I was starting to put all the pieces together,” Touchstone said. “My grandfather was the adviser to the camera club, so that’s why I have this homemade photo album with pictures of Suzhou in it.”
Then in an article in the North China Daily News, an English newspaper of the time, Touchstone found that her grandfather had participated in a May Revue talent show where he was a member of the chorus. As a singer herself, Touchstone felt another connection to her grandfather.
Cary and Mabel Ellen were married July 14, 1919, so 100 years later in 2019, Touchstone hosted a reception at the home of the consul general of the U.S. consulate in Shanghai. The consul general loved the story as a way to show the good relations between U.S. and China.
Touchstone said she was worried when she first started telling people in China about her missionary grandparents, not knowing how they would react based on other negative stories of missionaries around the world.
“But every single person I have told this story to of my grandparents, they’re immediately in awe and they become very emotional,” Touchstone said. “They’re like, ‘Thank you for what you and your family did for China. Still to this day the best universities and best hospitals in China are those that were started by the missionaries at that time.”
Touchstone invited the Chinese media to the event in an effort to get more awareness out about her grandparents’ story and in hopes of finding more sources of information about her grandparents and their lives in China.
“I wanted the attention as I want to find out more information,” she said. “It’s difficult to find information because there is not one repository, but nothing happened and the story died.”
Then 2020 came, and Touchstone was stuck in the United States for nine months during the early days of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Fast-forward to February 2022 when Touchstone was back in China and was asked to volunteer at a citywide testing event for American expatriates in the community.
While there, she was interviewed by the Chinese media and brought up that she was volunteering during this pandemic just as her grandmother was a nurse there during the Spanish Influenza pandemic 100 years prior.
That story went viral, receiving more than 47 million views online. Finally, Touchstone said, she was approached about creating a documentary about her grandparents, the thing she’d wished for for a decade.
She connected with an amateur historian there in Suzhou who was focusing his research on missionaries of the early 1900s and had some recommendations of places Touchstone should go for research back in the U.S.
In summer 2022, Touchstone returned to Hastings for her 40-year high school reunion and made stops at several information repositories around the country, putting together more stories of her family’s history.
At Columbia University in New York City, Touchstone spent three days reaching through five years of the diary of Joseph Whiteside, Cary Touchstone’s long-ago predecessor at the university in Suzhou.
Through Whiteside’s diaries, Touchstone said, she learned the date her grandparents came to Suzhou, the event where they likely met, and when they announced their engagement. Whiteside even told the story of one festive Thanksgiving in 1919 when Cary Touchstone was put on trial.
“For their entertainment they did a moot court and the topic was, ‘Was my grandfather too demonstrative toward my grandmother,’” Touchstone said with a laugh. “So my grandfather was the defendant, and so this guy was actually the prosecutor. My grandfather was found to be innocent, by the way.”
At the Rubenstein Library on the Duke University campus in Durham, North Carolina, Touchstone found more information about family artifacts, this time about a set of dolls owned by her cousin.
“My cousin Stephanie had these two cloth dolls that were dressed in beautiful silk clothing, and the dolls were about 12 inches high, and it looked like the faces were drawn on these dolls,” Touchstone said. “She just showed them to me with a lot of other things, and I didn’t think any more of it until I was in the Rubenstein Library.”
She read the papers of a former roommate of Cary’s in which his wife had written about some dolls that were given out to her kindergarten students for Christmas. The description of the dolls matched the dolls in the possession of Touchstone’s cousins.
Touchstone said she was so excited she rushed out of the research room to show the library staff the written account of the dolls and compared it with the photos she had taken.
One part of the story that Touchstone did know before doing her research was the reason her grandparents left China in 1922.
By this time, Cary and Mabel Ellen had two children – Mary Alice and Joseph. Unfortunately, Mabel Ellen and the two children contracted malaria, and the two children lost most of their hearing after being treated with adult dosages of quinine.
“They both became profoundly deaf, and that was the precipitating factor that led my grandparents to return to the U.S. because they wanted to make certain the kids got the best education possible,” Touchstone said.
That came to fruition as Joseph became the family’s first doctor, earning a doctorate of philosophy before becoming the professor of biochemistry at the Penn State College of Medicine. Mary Alice earned a master’s degree in library science.
“They both had big beautiful families and led very full lives,” Touchstone said.
Cary and Mabel Ellen and their family lived in a variety of places, including Kentucky, where Ellen’s father Frank was born; and Arkansas, where the family ran a general store during the Great Depression. Later they moved back to Mabel’s home state of Pennsylvania where they raised dairy cattle and sold their milk to The Hershey Co.
“They never went back to China,” Touchstone said of her grandparents. “I don’t think they ever traveled internationally ever.”
As an only child, Touchstone said this process has helped her to feel more connected to her family. She said she has found so many parallels between her life and those of her grandparents. But she completely admires their bravery and tenacity.
“When I told people I was moving abroad, they said, ‘You’re so brave. Aren’t you afraid?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m going to get on a plane in Dallas, Texas, and 12 hours later I’ll be in Shanghai. My grandparents had to go across the entire country on a train. They had probably never been out of their three-state region and then get on a ship for three weeks to go to a place they knew very little about.”
Touchstone has the ability to connect with friends and family across the globe 24 hours a day with modern technology. In contrast, her grandparents could do little to connect with family and friends back home while in China.
“When you read diary excerpts, they didn’t have hot water in winter. They’d take a sponge bath in very cold water,” Touchstone said. “Living in this city where the winter is so humid, it’s a wet cold, and it’s just bone chilling. I cannot imagine not having heat. I have under-floor heating, and I can’t imagine living in a house like they lived in. They must have been freezing. And my grandmother gave birth to two children here — oh, my gosh. They must have been really, really exceptional people.”
After returning to the U.S., the Touchstones had two more children including their son Tom, who went down in a plane in the Pacific Ocean during World War II. Tom is still considered missing. Ellen said that might be her next research project.
In the meantime, though, she is excited to share her documentary with people and continue to find more information about her grandparents.
The documentary can be accessed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/chinadaily/videos/900143301230974/
